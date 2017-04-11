Trains between Sunderland and Kings Cross cancelled due to fault

Several trains from Wearside to the capital have been cancelled today due to a train fault.

Rail operator Grand Central made the announcement this morning.

The company tweeted: "Due to a train fault, the 08:03 London Kings Cross - Sunderland is cancelled throughout.

"Apologies for any inconvenience."

The 12.28pm train from Sunderland to Kings Cross is also cancelled, as is the 2.48pm train from Kings Cross to Bradford.

The 4.50pm from Kings Cross to Sunderland meanwhile will start from York station.

The company added that passengers for Sunderland should alight at Newcastle and travel by Metro.

Passengers for Hartlepool should alight at Darlington where road transport will be provided.