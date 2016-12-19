Training expert Mike is a class act for Baltic

One of the region’s most successful apprenticeship providers is getting a bit of training of its own.

Baltic Training Services, which works with leading employers in the IT sector nationwide, turned to Rainton Bridge-based New Results to coach its office-based sales team.

New Results director Mike Lever enjoyed working with the Baltic team: “I’ve had a fantastic time working with Baltic; they have bags of energy and a thirst for learning,” he said.

“I can’t remember working with a more supportive team – while they have a good level of competitiveness, they still want each other to be successful. They have strong ethics and values and they are passionate about helping apprentices and businesses.

“They are an absolute pleasure to work with.”

Over the past year, Mike has trained nine business development managers, two team leaders and 25 business developments executives for Baltic.

Sales Manager Sam Gardner is one of those to benefit from Mike’s sessions.

“Mike’s sales training digs deep into all aspects of selling,” said Sam. “He talks us through from the very first step, from before even making a call, to closing a sale. He spends a lot of time talking about language and attitude – his sessions are fun, and he can be quite stern when he needs to be.”

Sam’s sales team has grown rapidly recently: “There were eight of us a couple of years ago, and there are 20 of us now with plans to grow further,” he explained.

Another Baltic employee to benefit from Mike’s training is Business Development Executive Craig Grimes.

“How we operate now is much better, much more structured. What we try to do is create the apprentice vacancy before the field sales guys contact a company,” said Craig.

Mike has also spent time one-to-one training the teams, spending time listening to them on the phone to clients and then giving feedback.

“He’s improved what we do and how we do and his work has undoubtedly improved our team performance,” said Sam.