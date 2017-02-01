Train services on East Coast Mainline delayed after death on the tracks

Passengers using the East Coast Mainline between the North East and London are facing delays after a fatality on the line.

A person was hit by a train between Doncaster and Retford, with delays expected until late this afternoon.

The section of the line between York and Doncaster is where hold ups are being caused.

In addition to Virgin Trains East Coast, Grand Central between Sunderland and Bradford Interchange and King's Cross.

Grand Central services are accepting Virgin East Coast tickets between London and Doncaster for connections.

Updates can be found via https://www.virgintrainseastcoast.com/travel-information/travel-alerts/#serviceupdates and on Twitter via @Virgin_TrainsEC.