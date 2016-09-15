Tragic Megan Bell’s memory to live on with family fun day

A family fun day will bring together a community as it continues to remember a 17-year-old girl who died at a music festival.

People in Seaham and Sunderland were left devastated by the death of Megan Bell at the T in the Park event in Scotland in July.

Megan Bell, left, pictured with her family.

The former St Anthony’s Girls’ Academy student’s funeral was held on the day she was due to begin her placement as an apprentice hairdresser as she chased her dream to become the boss of her own business.

Family friend Laura Ward launched a fundraising campaign to help her family in the aftermath of the tragedy and organised a clifftop vigil, where candles were lit and balloons released in her memory.

Since then, one entertainment night has been a sell-out and a football match drew in a crowd of hundreds, so organisers hope there will be a good turnout to Saturday’s celebration.

It will be held at Dawdon Cricket Club from noon until late, and will feature a lip-synch battle and live bands.

They will include the Rabble Rowsers, The 901s and singers Beth Scott and Georgina Percival.

Stalls will feature arts and crafts and glitter tattoos, there’ll be a bouncy castle, and £10 wristbands for youngsters to give them unlimited access to fairground rides.

The fire service and Army will attend to talk to visitors about their work.

A festival, Music for Megan, is also in the pipeline for next summer.

A vigil and balloon release held in tribute to Megan Bell.

Family friend Laura Ward is among the organisers of the event, and also planned the vigil and entertainment night.

The Sunderland businesswoman said: “Our total so far is £7,500. It’s been absolutely phenomenal.

“Her family have said they can’t believe how good people have been, and I think it’s helping to keep her memory alive.”

Megan left mum Lisa, 41, dad Chris, 44, brother Josh, 12, and sisters Maddy, 10, and Jenny, eight,

Megan Bell as a toddler.

Chris has launched a campaign calling for the age limit of those attending festivals to be raised to 21, unless they are accompanied by an adult.

To find out more or to sign visit http://chn.ge/2aJNQZO