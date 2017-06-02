Search

Traffic tailbacks following accident in Sunderland

A car on its side at Stoneygate on the A690. Photo by NE Traffic News.

One lane is currently closed on the A690 following an accident.

Delays are expected as emergency services deal with a car which is on its side in the Stoneygate area.