Top clothing firm Barbour invests in new South Shields site

A clothing firm is set to create a new distribution centre in South Tyneside.

Barbour has announced the plans to open the one-site centre next to its premises in South Shields.

The company announced it has made a significant investment in a 270,000 sq ft site, located close to their headquarters, Barbour House, in Bedesway.

Steve Buck, Managing Director, Barbour, said: "Our new one site distribution centre will create a superb facility with the ability to house all of our distribution in one place with the flexibility for the future.

"Up until now, we have maintained three separate warehouse sites – two at Follingsby Park and one for raw materials opposite head office. The new one-site distribution centre with its location so close to our offices and the factory brings all of our teams together in the home of the brand.

"This will increase efficiency and enable us to improve aspects of communication across all the different business departments.”

Following the purchase of the site, Barbour is now discussing with staff the transition to the new distribution centre. This proposed move is planned to take place over a phased period from May this year through to completion by the end of February 2018.