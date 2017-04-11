Top 20 things which people admit they buy then never use

The staggering scale of the useless purchases we make has been revealed.

A study of 2,000 people shows the average house contains £1,120.53 worth of items such as sandwich toasters, shoes which only match one outfit and ice cream makers.

Unwanted purchases

Other forgotten purchases include water filters, crockery bought for 'best' and exercise bikes.

Almost half of adults admit their extravagant spending means they often buy things they don't need when shopping, just because the items are close to the till.

In addition to the larger items, three quarters of Brits are frittering cash on purchases they don't need on a daily basis, from takeaway coffees to nail varnishes.

We're also suckers for snacks we don't want but can't resist, special offers on food, and sale items we can't refuse.

Kris Brewster, Head of Products for Skipton Building Society, which commissioned the research, said: "It's surprising to see how much all of these little, everyday expenses can add up to, and how avoidable they can be.

"And if we're honest, those 'one-off' bigger purchases are probably much more regular than we think as we sleepwalk into spending our money.

TOP 20 UNUSED PURCHASES

1. Sandwich toaster

2. Shoes to match an outfit you'll only wear once

3. Bread maker

4. Smoothie maker

5. Slow cooker

6. Exercise bike

7. Crockery / cutlery for 'best' which you don't end up using

8. Ice cream maker

9. An expensive face cream in response to an article online

10. Mobile phone upgrade

11. A water filter you haven't time to re-fill

12. Designer handbag

13. New watch

14. Games console

15. Bicycle

16. Dehumidifier

17. Treadmill

18. New television

19. Remote control car

20. Surround sound

TOP 20 FRIVOLOUS DAILY PURCHASES

1. Snacks you don't really want but can't resist the temptation

2. Special offers on food

3. Sale items you just can't refuse

4. Impulse checkout sweets when queuing

5. Buying clothes you only wear once

6. Scratch cards

7. Buying clothes which then sit in the wardrobe, without being worn once

8. Lottery tickets

9. Lunch out instead of taking a packed lunch to work

10. Takeaway tea and coffee

11. Flowers for the house

12. Buying pre-chopped vegetables because you're too lazy to cut your own

13. Nail varnishes when you have 20+ pots at home

14. Makeup

15. Useless kitchen gadgets

16. Magazines you don't end up reading

17. Brand new notebooks even though you have several unused at home

18. Vitamin pills which you only remember to take for a couple of days

19. Shoes which don't fit properly and you can't be bothered to take back

20. Paying for subscription TV and then only watching a couple of channels