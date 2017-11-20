Tombola staff are all tuckered out for I’m a Celeb launch

Staff at bingo giant tombola took part in their own bush tucker trial to mark the company’s sponsorship of ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’.

The event, at tombola’s headquarters in Sunderland, allowed workers to experience first-hand what it is like to be in the show’s famous rainforest.

The company’s culture team organised the event, kitting out the whole office with jungle-themed decorations. They even put on mealworm salad for lunch (to accompany spicy monkfish, salmon and pasta bake).

Employees were challenged to handle snakes, tarantulas, scorpions, giant cockroaches and other creepy crawlies.

Culture Executive, Louise Bennison said: “The event created a real buzz and the atmosphere set a positive tone for the rest of the working week. We’re now even more excited for the launch of the new season.”