Toddle group raises cash for Sunderland’s Grace House

Little ones took to the streets for their annual toddle in aid of a respite centre which cares for poorly children.

Toddlers from St Leonard’s RC Church, Independent Methodist Church and Calvary Christian Fellowship from Silksworth took part in their annual toddle to raise money for Grace House.

Toddlers from St Leonard's RC Church, Independent Methodist Church and Calvary Christian Fellowship take part in their annual toddle for Grace House.

To date, the group has raised over £9,500 for the benefit of the charity.

Children taking part all turned up at the church wearing fancy dress.

The toddle then got underway to the Independent Methodist Church where the party celebrations took place.

Denise Oliver, toddle organiser who has jointly run the Calvary Christian Fellowship Toddle Group for 28 years, said: “Our annual toddle for Grace House is always a colourful occasion each year we have a wonderful fun filled afternoon supporting a great cause whatever the weather.”

Karen Maclennan, senior fundraiser at Grace House, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Denise Oliver, to group organisers and all the parents and grandparents for organising the fancy dress toddle and for making it an annual event that is so very special.”

Grace House offers short-break care to severely disabled children and young people from all over the North East.

Run in partnership with Sunderland Care and Support, the Southwick site provides a home from home where children and young people can come and stay overnight and enjoy the exciting ‘sleep-over’ experience that many disabled children miss out on.

This gives family members an opportunity to have a rest and recharge their batteries, safe in the knowledge that their child is safe, happy and well looked after.

For more information on Grace House go towww.gracehouse.co.uk or ring 525 2885.