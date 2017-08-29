Three-year-old girl taken to hospital after being hit by van in Sunderland

Have your say

A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Sunderland.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident on Cleveland Road at 7pm on Monday and the child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police attended a report of a collision in Cleveland Road, Sunderland involving a child and a van.

"It happened at 7pm on Monday, August 28, when a three-year-old girl collided with a van being driven on the road.

"The child was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with minor injuries and was kept in overnight for observations."

A North East Ambulance spokeswoman said: "We were called to Cleveland Road at 7pm and sent once vehicle which took the patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital at 7.27pm."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 913 of 28/08/17.