Three weeks of overnight closures at major roundabout as final part of £2.5million work enters last phase

A roundabout which takes traffic through a city centre is to be closed off as the last section of an improvement scheme is carried out.

Major works are being carried out at Leazes Bowl roundabout in Durham as part of a scheme to reduce journey times on the main route through Durham.

Durham County Council is installing the £2.5million SCOOT system, which will see traffic lights placed on a reconfigured roundabout.

These follow lights installed on Gilesgate roundabout earlier in the year as part of a system which will result in easier journeys in the future.

Improvements are also being made for pedestrians and cyclists.

The last major works will be carried out at the same time as the current phase, which sees no right turns onto and off Leazes Bowl roundabout in the direction of New Elvet.

Starting on Sunday, September 11, the final stage will see parts of the roundabout closed overnight to allow for traffic sensors to be installed, the new roundabout to be resurfaced and lane markings painted.

For three consecutive weeks, sections of the roundabout will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am, with the exception of Friday and Saturday nights.

During the closures there will be signed diversions via Gilesgate roundabout and Claypath as well as contraflow systems in place.

Some work will also continue during the day throughout this period but the majority will be carried out at night to minimise disruption to traffic.

Adrian White, the council's head of transport and contract services, said: “We’d like to thank the public once again for their patience while these improvements are put in place.

"The project is progressing on schedule and we’re now reaching the end of the major works.

"This means we need to close sections of the roundabout but by doing this only overnight and not during weekends we hope to minimise the disruption to people as much as possible.”

Gilesgate works have already been completed, with the exception of some short-term resurfacing work later in the year.

The traffic lights are working but have been optimised to help people travelling through the ongoing improvements on Leazes Bowl roundabout meaning traffic is temporarily slower for those heading into Durham from the A690.

People can see full details at www.durham.gov.uk/LeazesBowl which includes links to information about bus services, traffic cameras that people can check before setting off

and tips to avoid possible delays.

Motorists are also advised to keep up to date with the latest on social media using #LeazesBowl.

Following installation, the new traffic lights will be coordinated with those in place on the Gilesgate and Milburngate roundabouts to better manage the flow of vehicles through the

city.

Following a period of testing, the council aims to start using the fully co-ordinated system by March 2017.

The council says this will mean much more predictable travel through Durham at peak times, making journeys easier for motorists and helping bus operators to plan

services.

It will also enable the council to more effectively deal with the impacts of incidents and planned events on the road network.