Three Sunderland neighbours bag £1,000 People's Postcode Lottery cash

Neighbours in Sunderland have bagged a £1,000 prize each with People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winners from The Strand, Lakeside Village, scooped the Daily Prize with their lucky postcode SR3 3DS, which is one of five winning postcodes today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “It’s fantastic when neighbours win together.

When people play People’s Postcode Lottery, a minimum of 30% goes directly to charities and players have raised £142million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near today’s winners that has received support from players is Sunderland Deaf Association Football Club, which was awarded £1,997 this year to buy new kits.

