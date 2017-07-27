Three Sunderland fighters show their strength for hospice fundraiser

A Sunderland gym has shown its support for a local charity by raising more than £2,600.

Two members of Spartan Gym, in Hylton Castle, Ryan Robson and Kyle Nesbitt, lost family members last year.

For Ryan it was his grandmother while for Kyle his father passed away.

Both were cared for at St Benedict’s Hospice, so Ryan and Kyle wanted to show their gratitude for the outstanding care and support given to their family members.

They began by participating in the 2016 Boxing Day Dip and helped to organise and participate in a charity combat sports event called The Silent Trumpet 3 at Hylton Castle Workingmen’s Club.

Spectators enjoyed three boxing bouts, kickboxing exhibition bouts, and MMA and K1 exhibitions.

The show was stolen, though, by three black belt candidates who decided to take the ultimate test, the 10 Man Kumite, in public.

Dylan Wood 15, Niamh Hanratty 16 and Allan Davis 30 had all previously completed part one, a gruelling eight-hour technical and physical test as part of their grading, and all three volunteered to do part two, the 10MK in public at the Silent Trumpet.

Each took on 10 experienced kickboxers one after another for one minute each with no rest between opponents.

In these brutal matches, the three were pressured to their limits as fresh fighter after fighter enteredthe ring and did their best to break them. But all three fighters made it to the final bell and none went down even once.

All three passed their 1st Dan Kickboxing Blackbelt and helped raise hundreds of pounds for St Benedict’s Hospice.