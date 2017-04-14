Three fire crews put out Washington flat fire sparked by cigarette

Firefighters have put out a fire at a house in Washington.

Two fire crews from Washington Fire Station and a third from Birtley were called to Bamburgh Close, Oxclose this morning.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire had broken out in the ground floor of a block of six flats.

The lounge carpet of the flat was damaged.

Firefighters removed a cigarette and used water from the flat’s domestic supply to extinguish the blaze.

The occupant of the flat was at home but unhurt.