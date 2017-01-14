Three East Durham charities benefit from fundraising events

Employees at a local housing group donned their best – and worst – Christmas clothing to do some fundraising over the festive season.

Staff at County Durham Housing Group and its landlords – Dale & Valley Homes, Durham City Homes and East Durham Homes – have been able to present £410 to the Alzheimer’s Society.

All money was raised through a Christmas-themed dress down day.

Durham City Homes’ colleagues also raised £30 for Durham-based charity Waddington Street Centre through a separate Christmas jumper day.

And employees of East Durham Homes collected and donated food to East Durham Trust’s FEED project, which supports local families and individuals by providing emergency food parcels.

County Durham Housing Group’s chief executive, Bill Fullen, said: “This is a fantastic outcome for these worthwhile causes, and shows what can be achieved by working together.

“In the last financial year, colleagues across County Durham Housing Group raised more than £11,000 for a variety of charities.

“This year employees across the group are holding a charity dress down day each month to raise money for three charities that colleagues recently voted for: British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

l Meanwhile the East Durham Trust is looking to promote art taking place everyday in East Durham.

Anyone with an event to promote should email jess.hunt@eastdurhamtrust.org.uk with the day, time, address, contact details of the organiser and any details about the group.

For more information call Jess on 0191 569 3511.