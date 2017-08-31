Three arrested on suspicion of rape in Sunderland

Three men have been arrested after a report a woman was raped in Sunderland.

Police received a report at around 7pm last night that a woman had been raped and a second woman had been sexually assaulted in an address in Riversdale Terrace, Eden Vale.

Three men - two aged 18 and one 25-year-old - were arrested on suspicion of rape.

Superintendent Steve Heatley said: "Enquiries are in the early stages but so far three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape.

"We will now carry out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened and ensure appropriate action is taken.

"The victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time and will continue to be supported throughout our investigation."



Extra officers are in the area both to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to the local community.



Enquiries are on-going and any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 931 300817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.