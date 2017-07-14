Thousands turn out as the world says goodbye to Bradley Lowery

Thousands filled the streets of Bradley Lowery's home village as the world celebrates the life of the little boy who touched to many hearts.

The six-year-old is being laid to rest today after losing his brave fight against neuroblastoma.

Jermain Defoe walks behind the funeral cortege for Bradley Lowery, the six-year-old football mascot whose cancer battle captured hearts around the world, on their way to St Joseph's Church for his funeral in Blackhall. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Thousands have turned out in his village of Blackhall to say goodbye. Meanwhile, many more around the world are wearing football shirts of all colours to pay tribute.

The hashtag #cancerhasnocolours trended on twitter as wellwishers paid their respects, marking how fans from all clubs, not just Bradley's beloved Sunderland, had come together in support of the brave little boy and his family.

Jermain Defoe, who became Bradley Lowery's 'best friend' after visiting him in hospital, was among those attending his funeral.