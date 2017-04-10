Thousands sign petition against changes to Sunderland green bin collection

Thousands of people have signed a petition against new changes to the collection of Sunderland's green bins.

The petition has attracted 3,564 signatures of its target of 5,000 as people oppose the changes which means the weekly green bin collections are now fortnightly.

The Change.org petition states: "Weekly green bin collections are there to ensure our household rubbish is removed before it becomes a problem.

"Collections going to fortnightly will mean overflowing bins, poor hygiene, risk of vermin, increased dumping.

"It will encourage people to put household waste in recycling bins if their green bin is full.

"We need to keep weekly bin collections and would actually benefit from weekly blue (recycle) bin collections if the council is serious about more people recycling.

"I know our blue bin is full well before collection day."

Before the change, which came into force this month, homes have their green-coloured everyday waste collected each week, with the blue recycling containers emptied every fortnight.

But the change comes as Sunderland City Council looks to save £750,000 a year on reducing the service.

The changes will bring Sunderland into line with the majority of councils across the country - eight out of 10 - that no longer offer a weekly refuse collection.

