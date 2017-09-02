Thousands enjoy fun in the sun at Peterlee Show

The 45th annual Peterlee Show saw families flocking to the Helford Road Playing Fields to enjoy a huge range of events.

The Peterlee Town Council organised show provided visitors with a wealth of free fun.

Kids enjoy the fun at Peterlee Show.

The sunshine on Saturday helped to create a happy carnival atmosphere.

Mayor of Peterlee, Coun Mary Cartwright, said the event was a massive success and as usual everyone was having a great time.

She said: “It is an amazing event, I just love the way it brings all the people of Peterlee together and I love to see the families together having fun.

“It is fabulous to be part of it and it gives all the councillors to meet and take to people from the town.

Fun on the rides at the Peterlee Show

“I used to work at Dene House School and its lovely to see all the boys and girls I used to know, now here at the carnival with their children.

“It is a way for me as the mayor to chat to people about what we do.”

She said they were very lucky with the weather, but said even when it rains people still love taking part in the Peterlee Show.

The mayor said for a couple of years the show did not have a main arena for activities, but this was brought back this year due to demand and was used to stage a range of events, including the popular dog show.

Daredevil stunts wow at the Peterlee Show.

As well as all the main daytime attractions this evening there will be a big musical event, with entertainment from bands including, Bon Jovi Forever and Flash - Queen Tribute Band, and the evening ended with a firework display.

Tomorrow, Sunday, the Peterlee Show will take on a vintage feel with a Vintage Fair and rock ‘n’ roll music.

More than 35 vintage traders will join the fun with stalls selling a huge range of items, such as pre-loved and reproduction clothing, homeware, jewellery, art, music and quirky items from 1940s, 50s and 60s.

Brass band music to entertain the crowds.