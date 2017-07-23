Thousands attend Bikewise event in Durham

Have your say

Thousands of families and bikers descended on Durham today.

Bikewise, which is in its 23rd year, was held at Durham Police's headquarters at Aykley Heads.

The Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team, the White Helmets, were among those who performed, on one of their final displays before being disbanded later this summer.

Darlington-based stunt rider Dave Coates showed off his skills on both two and four wheels, while Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness met fans.

The wet weather failed to dampen spirits as mountain bike display team 3SIXTY also performed, and Dick Shepherd showcased his collection of vintage Triumph motorcycles.

North East rock band Kimera provided musical entertainment and there were also displays from the police dog section, police helicopter the Great North Air Ambulance.

Chief Constable Mike Barton said: “It has been a fantastic day and it has been great to welcome so many people to police headquarters.”

Sergeant Iain Rodgers, from the bike section, said: “Bikewise has been a tremendous success over the years and has helped our efforts to improve road safety.

“However, motorcyclists remain among the most vulnerable of our road users and there are important messages to take away from the event to help keep them safe on the roads.”