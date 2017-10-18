These are the most popular Netflix shows to binge in first 24 hours of launch

Marvel's The Defenders, the Gilmore Girls reunion Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life and anime show The Seven Deadly Sins were the most popular Netflix series in the UK to binge watch in the first 24 hours they were available, the streaming service has revealed.

Other shows viewers rushed to watch in full on the first day of release, dubbed binge racing, included Santa Clarita Diet starring Drew Barrymore, prison drama Orange Is The New Black, Luther starring Idris Elba, and animated comedy F Is For Family. How many of these have you watched?

Trailer Park Boys, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Ranch made up the 10 most popular shows in the UK to consume in full in the first 24 hours of a show's launch, Netflix said.

Heavier dramas such as Black Mirror and House Of Cards proved slightly less popular to binge in one day, research by the company found.

Some 8.4 million Netflix members around the world have streamed a whole series in its first 24 hours of release.

In 2013 just 200,000 users watched a whole show on day of release. That number has already reached five million in 2017 as the number of members and available shows increases.