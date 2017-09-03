There's only one Bradley Lowery: Charity match raises funds in memory of inspirational SAFC fan

Thousands turned out to watch as the football and entertainment worlds united to play a football match in honour of Bradley Lowery.

Almost 13,000 attended the game at Everton's Goodison Park in memory of the battling six-year-old, whose battle against childhood cancer neuroblastoma touched the hearts of millions around the world.

Former Sunderland defender Michael Gray and ex-boss Peter Reid in action.

Bradley's Blues, managed by former SAFC manager Peter Reid, took on The Lowery Legends, run by model and TV personality Katie Price.

And it was the Legends who stormed to a 7-3 win, with former Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara bagging a hat trick.

Peter, a former Everton player, said: "Bradley was a mad Sunderland fan as we know and it's a pleasure to be here.

"The relationship he had with Jermain Defoe was inspirational, but the boy was inspirational, he always had a smile on his face.

Bradley Lowery's uncle Andy Summerbell scores in the game at Goodison Park.

"I'm just here to play a small and hopefully we've made a few quid for his foundation."

Despite wet and windy weather, 12,727 people attended the match, with funds going to Bradley's foundation and Everton in the Community.

Among those also lining up to play were model Callum Best, actor Stephen Graham, pop star Olly Murs and former Sunderland players Michael Gray and Alex Rae.

Following the game, Alex said: "It's a very good cause that has been really well supported.

Olly Murs scores from the penalty spot.

"You have to commend everyone for turning out for the wee fella.

"Everyone took him to his heart.

"It was nice to get here and have a runabout and have a kick at a couple of the celebrities too!"

Among those in the crowd were Liverpool-based Sunderland fans Paul and Kirsty Lilley, with son Alfie, six.

Shayne Ward celebrates scoring in the game.

Kirsty said: "The camaraderie here today has been amazing.

"We've all got season tickets at Sunderland but living in Liverpool we decided right away when it was organised that we'd come."

Steven Bart Robinson and wife Allison had made the trip down from Bradley's home town of Blackhall Colliery for the match.

"We're good friends of Bradley's family and were at his funeral so we really wanted to be here.

"It's like a normal match day there's that many people here, which is great to see."

Sam Woodyatt and Che Chesterman battle for the ball during the Bradley Lowery charity match at Goodison Park.

Sunderland fans Paul and Kirsty Lilley, with son Alfie, six.

Katie Price arrives at Goodison Park for the game.

Steven Bart Robinson and wife Allison made the trip down from Bradley's home town of Blackhall Colliery for the match.