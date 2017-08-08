There are changing times ahead for Sunderland businesses

Game-changing times lie ahead for businesses in Sunderland - and the Portfolio Awards are an ideal way of highlighting them.

That’s the message of Sunderland City Council which is once again the headline sponsor of the 2017 competition.

It has been a staunch backer of the awards for many years and is once again behind the event.

Its Make it Sunderland campaign is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award.

Deputy leader Coun Harry Trueman explained how this was a pivotal time for the city.

“Sunderland has hugely important plans for business in the next 12 months and beyond, leading with the International Advanced Manufacturing Park which the city in partnership with South Tyneside, now has the funding in place to get planning permission for a game-changing development which will bring 5,200 jobs and £300m of investment to the city.

“But also working together with partners on key investment and opportunities in place across key themes of economy, housing, education, culture and connectivity.”

Established companies will be extending their capabilities in the year ahead - from US automotive giant Lear Corporation - which is creating its R&D centre in Sunderland - to thriving smaller companies which have “all grown significantly since setting up in the city,” said Coun Trueman.

Coun Trueman had a message for firms across Wearside and Durham which were thinking of entering this year’s Portfolio Awards.

“It is important for successful businesses to tell the region and the business world about their route to positive results,” he said.

“It boosts employees’ morale and shapes UK and businesses’ perceptions of the fantastic quality and innovation of regional companies.”

Coun Trueman described his delight at the standard of entrants in previous years and said he was confident this would continue.

“When I go round local businesses, I’m constantly surprised and delighted by the talent, determination to succeed and clever innovations I see from companies large and small.

“We have superb businesses across the region and I am proud to be involved with such a well-established awards competition which gives some of these companies awards they richly deserve.”