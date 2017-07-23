The Red Arrows prove to be a hit again at Sunderland International Airshow

Have your say

The Red Arrows always prove to be a hit with the airshow crowds and this year has been no different.

The RAF’s acrobatic display team thundered overhead at speeds of over 500mph on all three days of the airshow before performing a series of exciting moves in front of thousands of people who braved the weather.

The Red Arrows perform at the 2017 Sunderland International Airshow. Picture: TOM BANKS

The Red Arrows’ Squadron Leader Mike Ling said: “The arrows are always very popular with the crowd who are always brilliant.“The British public love a bit of red, white and blue and the best of the RAF.

“The support for the armed forces in Sunderland and across the whole North East is great and we really appreciate that.”

And readers had their say on the Echo’s Facebook page.

Judith Wass wrote: “Proud of Sunderland and the beautiful red arrows x.” Jan Scott commented: “WOW LOVE the red arrows!!!” Dot Nutter Thompson said: “Brilliant.” Julie Gladstone said: “Love listening to the pilots talking to each other.” Tim Rowley commented: “World class.”

Evangelos Vekris wrote: “Brilliant show.” Jackie Mcdermont said: “Very good x.”

Stephen Dixon wrote: “They flew right over my house at Downhill again a few times on their way to the seafront.”

Jean Hamer commented: “They have just gone over my house reminding me what I’m missing this year.”

Denise Stockdale stated: “1st year we haven’t been down for the airshow.”

Andrea Hanson said: “Love the red arrows amazing.”

Deborah Hambleton said: “Just flew over my conservatory - really low - was fab!”

Valerie Metcalf commented: “Brilliant as always!”

Tania Dickens said: “Wow superb as usual.”

Maureen Stanley stated: “They’re amazing.”

Danielle Carter said: “They do a great job very year.”

Sandra White said: “Nearly landed on my roof.”

Ethan Curry-Glasper wrote: “They have just went over my house.”

Joanne Willis wrote: “Absolutely love the red arrows they’re awesome x x.”

Angela Churchill Johnson stated: “Love the red arrows.”

Julie Gladstone wrote: “How brilliant r these could sit and watch them all day.”

Evelyn Hudson said: “Awesome.”

Wendy Mclean commented: “Fab xx.”

Beth Foster saod: “Never get tired of seeing them xx.”

Graeme Moore stated: “A-MAZ-ING.”