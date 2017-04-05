The latest sponsor to back our Best of Health Awards

Northumbrian Water Limited has said it is proud to be supporting this year’s Best of Health Awards.

The annual awards - which are being held jointly in the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette for the first time this year - aim to honour outstanding individuals in the medical profession.

The Best of Health Awards sponsors.

Maureen Berne, head of external communications at Northumbrian Water Limited, said: “As a company that supplies water, the source of all life, we are very conscious of our responsibility towards the health of our customers across the North East.

“We are very proud to support the great work of our fabulous health service and those who work within it.”

The water company joins a host of sponsors for this year’s awards.

Also on board are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, mydentist, NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group, and Quality Hotel Boldon.

Nominations for the awards closes this Friday, April 7, so those wishing to put someone forward for an accolade are being urged to get them in as soon as possible.

After the deadline judges will meet to decide on the shortlist.

The grand finale will then be held at the Quality Hotel in Boldon on Thursday, April 27.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES

Let’s start with the categories where we will be choosing two winners, one for Sunderland and one for South Tyneside.

l GP of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Dental Practice of the Year/ Dentist of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Midwife of the year.

l Customer Service/Unsung Hero of the Year.

l Long-term achievement.

There will be one winner – covering all areas – chosen in the following categories.

l Care Worker of the Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Dental nurse of the Year.

And there is one category where a winner will be chosen for South Tyneside only.

l Community nurse of the Year.