The cheeky gift a South Shields businesswoman sent Theresa May to wear for her first meeting with Donald Trump

A businesswoman is hoping a “cheeky” good luck gift sent to Prime Minister Theresa May will help her stay abreast of political developments during her meeting with new US President Donald Trump

Mrs May is set for her first meeting with President Trump since his inauguration as she looks to broker a trade deal with America.

To help her feel super confident and to wish her luck, corset maker Aimee Veitch has sent the PM a special gift she has created in preparation of her visit - a set of bespoke nipple tassels!

The 35-year-old creative director at Kitty O’Hara’s Corsetry, based in South Shields, took to designing the unique present after discussing President Trump’s election victory at a business networking meeting.

Aimee said: “It was the morning after the presidential election, we hadn’t expected Trump to win and were wondering what the Prime Minister was thinking about it all.

“The session at the meeting was all about marketing, when one of the women suggested, jokingly, that I should send Mrs May some nipple tassels to wear under her dress, as it would add some lightness to a day of immense pressure.

Aimee's letter sent to the Prime Minister

“It was something I knew I had to do.”

The tassels - one a Union Jack and the other a Star Spangled Banner - were created within a day, however, it wasn’t until this week the designer put them in the post following the announcement of the PM’s visit to the States.

Aimee, who has run her corset design business since 2009, added: “I can’t quite believe I have actually made and sent a pair of sparkly nipple tassels to our Prime Minister.

“Plenty of people wear lucky pants or a special piece of jewellery on important occasions, so I figured when meeting Donald Trump for the first time Mrs May would need something to keep her grounded.

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“We know for certain that the world’s media will be scrutinising her policy discussions and also her fashion choices as she is famed for her statement necklaces and love of shoes.

“So I’m really hoping she complements that outer style with some inner confidence.

“It is all a bit of a laugh, so I’m not expecting her to respond but I hope they put a smile on her face.

“I hope it will highlight the creativity, diversity and go-getting attitude of female-led businesses in the North East and that a little business in South Shields is right behind her.”