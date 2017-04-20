The BIG 3 in 1 events start in Sunderland this weekend - what’s on and where?

Families are being urged to get active this weekend and take part in the first BIG 3 in 1 event.

As part of the 2017 Active Sunderland BIG Events programme, the 3 in 1 is a fun run, bike ride and walk at the park.

The event will be held from 12noon to 4pm on Sunday at Herrington Country Park, and will see participants have a go at a range of sporting activities.

Late entries can be made on the day.

It is designed for younger people and families and gives them the opportunity to have a go at one, two or all three of the 2017 BIG Event activities in one day.

Since they began five years ago, thousands of people from in and outside Sunderland have joined the BIG events programme with its runs, rides and walks.

Coun John Kelly, Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture said: “The BIG 3 in 1 is a fantastic new event for 2017.

“We want to see as many people as possible taking part so I would encourage anyone who has not entered to come along on Sunday and register on the day.”

As part of the BIG 3 in 1 walk, children can take part in the brand new scavenger hunt, a hands on experience collecting various objects as they go.

“The hunt is an opportunity to explore the park and learn more about its rich history and wildlife.

From 11am there are free family fun activities, including sports taster sessions including; cricket; mini golf; touch rugby; football and athletics.

Other events on the day include Taekwondo, traditional family sports games and Jittabugs.

Entry is only £10 per person and registration opens from 10.30am at the Active Sunderland Gazebo near the children’s play area within Herrington Country Park.

Cash transactions only can be taken on the day.

For further information please go to www.activesunderland.org.uk

You can also check the Active Sunderland Facebook page or for further information ring a member of the Active Sunderland Team on 0191 561 4600.