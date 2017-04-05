The BIG 3 in 1: All you need to know about Sunderland’s new family fun event

Wearside families are being encouraged to take part in a trio of sporting activities at a city beauty spot later this month.

The BIG 3 in 1 is a new event for 2017 and includes a fun run, bike ride and walk.

Designed for younger people and families, organisers say it gives everyone the opportunity to have a go at one, two or all three of the 2017 BIG Event activities in one day.

The event takes place at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, April 23, starting at noon.

Within the boundaries of the park children and families can take part in a 3km bike ride, a 1.8km walk and 1.5km run.

Sunderland City Council’s portfolio holder for public health, wellness and culture, Councillor John Kelly said: “The Active Sunderland BIG 3 in 1 is a fantastic new event for 2017, designed in the main for children as they can have a go at three events in one afternoon.

“As well as the bike ride, walk and run there is also a fantastic programme of fun family activities for everyone.”

As part of the BIG 3 in 1 walk, children can join a new scavenger hunt, a hands-on experience collecting various objects as they go.

Family activities on offer on the day include sports taster sessions provided by community sports clubs and activities for people of all ages, such as: football, rugby, mini golf, volleyball, trampolining, and traditional sports day games.

First launched in 2012 as part of the Olympic year, thousands of people from in and outside Sunderland have since taken part in BIG events.

Last year more than 5,000 people joined a BIG event.

Entry is priced at £10 per child with accompanying adults able to take part free of charge.

Under eights must be accompanied by an adult.

The £10 entry free includes an Active Sunderland t-shirt, medal and goody bag.

To enter go to www.activesunderland.org.uk.