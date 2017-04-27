Tesco to donate surplus food to South Tyneside charities

Charities and community groups in South Tyneside are being invited to sign up to a scheme that lets them collect surplus food from their local Tesco.

The food is for free, and will include fresh produce such as fruit and vegetables, bakery products and chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

Since launching in February 2016, the initiative, Community Food Connection, has helped provide more than seven million meals to over 4,200 charities and community groups, whose service users might otherwise go hungry

Tesco is now set to extend the scheme to its stores across he borough, which will significantly extend the number of charities reached and the number of meals given to people in need.

Groups that benefit include homeless shelters, substance abuse rehabilitation services, after-school clubs, foodbanks and domestic violence refuges.

Amy Burgum, store manager at Tesco Express in Westoe Crown Village, South Shields, said: “At Tesco we have no time for waste. We’re so proud to already support local charities and community groups through Community Food Connection from our larger stores in South Shields and to be able to extend that support to our convenience stores is fantastic.

“We are looking forward to forging more strong links with local charities and community groups in South Shields, and supporting their efforts to help more vulnerable people in our community

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection, visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud to register or for more information.