Teenager thought to have made history with ‘perfect over’ in cricket match

A teenage bowler looks to have made cricketing history after serving up the ‘perfect over’ as he clean bowled six batsmen in just six balls.

Philadelphia Cricket Club Under 13 player Luke Robinson achieved the feat in a cup game at Langley Park, near Durham City.

Philadelphia CC under13s player Luke Robinson bowled a perfect over

In the process the 13-year-old - a pupil at Park View School in Chester-le-Street, turned the match on its head.

Phili had made just 76 runs in their innings and Langley Park were 10 for one when Luke went to bowl his third and final over.

Incredibly, each ball the Houghton youngster sent down produced a wicket - leaving him with figures of six wickets for one run.

Luke’s dad Stephen, 45, - who is also a junior coach at Philadelphia and still plays for the senior team - said: “It was a surreal experience.

“He’d actually bowled two overs and not had any wickets. He was asking to be changed so that he could save his last one for later on in the innings.

“But I told him to keep on going and what he produced was just a procession. It was perfect. Langley Park were looking good at 10/1 but, after Luke’s over, they ended up getting just 18.”

Officials at the club are now checking records to see if the feat has ever been achieved in its 149-year existence.

Luke, who was playing alongside younger brother Matthew, 10, has his sights set on a career in professional cricket.

He already plays for Durham County’s under 13 team and has even turned out for Philadelphia Senior’s Second XI.

Stephen, who was umpiring in the match. added: “He works hard at his cricket and plays hard too.

“He’s benefitted from some quality coaching at the club from the likes of former Durham County Cricket Club head coach Geoff Cook and former Durham bowler Neil Killeen.

“And now he’s reaping the reward of all the effort that he’s put in.” Luke is the nephew of Glenn Robinson, who was a Durham County junior team player before his tragic death after contracting meningitis in 1997 at the age of just 16.

Glenn’s dad and Luke’s grandad Ken has since raised tens of thousands of pounds towards research into the illness.

Stephen added: “My dad was there to watch Luke’s over and of course he was very proud.

“He is keeping the Robinson name going in the cricketing world, which is brilliant.”

