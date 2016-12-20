Teenager charged in Mark Shaw murder investigation

A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of North East man Mark Shaw.

Durham Constabulary said Mark’s body was found in one of the bedrooms of his house in Pine Street, Grange Villa, County Durham, on Saturday evening.

The 29-year-old died from a stab wound but had also been subjected to a severe and prolonged assault, which detectives believe probably started late on the Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Late last night and early this morning they arrested a 22-year-old man, from Stanley on suspicion of murder, and an 18-year-old woman, from Grange Villa, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

This evening the force Tweeted that Kieran Adey, 18, from Grange Villa, had been charged with Mr Shaw's murder and will appear before Peterlee Magistrates' court tomorrow.

The Tweet stated: "Kieran Adey, aged 18 will appear before magistrates in Peterlee tmrw morning. A second suspect remains in custody."

Earlier police revealed that the 22-year-old man was remaining in custody - he was due to be questioned.later today.

The 18-year-old woman had been released on police bail until the end of February.

While a man and woman, both aged 19, had been released on police bail until the end of February pending further inquiries. A 25-year-old man who was arrested has been released no further action.