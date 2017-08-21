Teenage soldier named the best as junior troops graduate from Army Foundation College

A teenage soldier from Seaham has proved absolutely top class.

Junior Soldier Josh Watson, 17, was named Best Junior Soldier in his company when he graduated from the Army Foundation College.

It’s a huge achievement for me and my family. It’s an honour to be awarded the Best Junior Soldier and to be able to be marching the parade off the square. JS Josh Watson

The former Seaham School of Technology pupil was presented with his prize as part of a passing out parade from the college in Harrogate.

More than 600 Junior Soldiers graduated from the college last week, going on to do their Phase 2 training.

“It’s a huge achievement for me and my family,” said Josh.

“It’s an honour to be awarded the Best Junior Soldier and to be able to be marching the parade off the square. The college has given me the chance to gain qualifications and the best part was to win the Commanding Officer’s Best Boxer in the boxing tournament.”

More than 4,000 family members and friends watched the Junior Soldiers take part in the largest military graduation parade in the country.

Lt General James Bashall CBE, the Commander Home Command, inspected the Junior Soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel William Strickland OBE, the College’s Commanding Officer said: “Eleven months ago the men and women of Alamein, Burma and Peninsular Companies embarked upon this journey and they were joined six months ago by Cambrai Company.

“I congratulate all of the Junior Soldiers and their instructors on a job well done. The majority proved equal to the test and they are the future of the British Army. We are proud of their achievements and we are looking forward to their bright futures.”