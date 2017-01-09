Teen overjoyed after stranger replaces his stolen bike

A teen’s sorrow has turned to joy after a kindhearted stranger gave him a bike to replace the one stolen by thieves.

Tyler Woodward, 14, was out with friends during the Christmas holidays when his bike was stolen.

The teen, from Lambourne Close, Houghton, had just received his £500 Scott Aspect 2017 bike for Christmas from mum Lucy Jackson and had stopped for lunch while out cycling.

Mum Lucy, 34, said: “He had gone to a sandwich shop in Fence Houses, with a couple of friends and had left the bike outside against the window.

“He was keeping an eye on it the whole time, when a lad ran across the road and jumped on the bike and rode off.”

After failing to catch the thief, Tyler rang his mum who attempted to trace the bike in her car without success.

After contacting Durham Police, Lucy also put an appeal on Facebook for information and was contacted by a man who offered to give Tyler a new bike.

She continued: “I was contacted on Facebook by a Phillip Robson saying he was really sorry to hear what had happened to my little boy and offered to drop of a replacement bike.

“He said as long as he could make a kid happy, he was happy.

“I didn’t even know him, so it was such a kind thing to do and I can’t thank him enough.

“Tyler is over the moon.”

Mr Robson, 42, from Red House, Sunderland, donated a Carrera Vengeance bike which he had initially bought for himself.

He said: “I just hoped by giving him a new bike it would make him happy.”