Team GB Olympic rugby star opens new supermarket

A Team GB Olympic rugby star visited Wearside to “try” out a new supermarket which has opened its doors for the first time this week.

Sam Cross, who won silver in the Rugby 7s at the Rio Games last year, cut through the red ribbon at Aldi’s newest Washington store with the help of store manager David Graham and school poster competition, Alex Cooper, from Albany Village Primary School, who has her winning design displayed in store for customers to enjoy.

Competition winner 11 year old Alex Cooper and Olympian Sam Cross at the new Aldi store in Washington.

Christine Brown, headmistress at the school, said: “We are very, very proud of Alex for winning the Aldi Poster Competition – she has done an amazing job.

“We’re a firm believer in working in partnership with local businesses and are really thankful for Aldi’s support.

“We are a stone’s throw away so parents and teachers will be using the store regularly.”

To celebrate the store opening, the first 30 people in the queue received a free shopping bag full of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

David Graham store manager with competition winner 11 year old Alex Cooper , Albany Primary School head teacher Christine Brown and Olympian Sam Cross at the new Aldi store in Washington.

The new store is in Armstrong Road, with Washington’s other Aldi at the Galleries Retail Park.

The new store stands at 1,254sqm and has 92 car parking spaces.

A total of 34 new jobs have been created, offering a new wage of at least £8.53 per hour.

Store manager Mr Graham said: “There was a great buzz at the store opening this morning, and customers seemed to really take advantage of the great offers we had in store to celebrate the new store.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Sam for helping to open the store, it was great to find out how Aldi’s partnership with Team GB has helped an individual athlete’s health and fitness regime.”