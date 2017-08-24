Search

Teachers at improving Sunderland school hail latest GCSE results

Sandhill View head boy Lewis Charlton with his GCSE results.
Results have seen a significant increase in quality at Sandhill View Academy, according to school bosses.

Richard Carr, head of the schoo,l said that they had seen a 50% pass rate in Maths and English, a figure which was at 28% just three years ago.

Pupils at Sandhill View Academy collect their GCSE results.

"It's a significant increase," said Mr Carr.

"We've also seen some very good results from some of our more disadvantaged students."

Dr Phil Ingram, who is CEO of the multi-academy trust, added: "Today reflects a whole new atmosphere about the school.

"When I first stepped into this school three years ago, it was in trouble, but this is totally different."

Ellie Young, 16, managed to get two 6 grades, one 7, two As and two Bs and will be going on to study Physics, Maths and French at Southmoor, which has a link-up with Sandhill.

Her mum Emma, a governor at Sandhill, said: "When Ellie first started the school was in special measures but what's happened since is just phenomenal."

Head boy Lewis Charlton, 16, said he was "speechless" after getting A grades in two subjects he is taking at A-Level.

"I've managed to get a scholarship with Sunderland AFC so I'll be studying there," said Lewis.

"I'm just really pleased."