Tall Ships Wear On Board poster reaches new destinations

Denmark calling - and so is France!

We have reached another two destinations in our bid to spread the word about The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018.

Amelia Thomson spreads the word in Nice

We are hoping our Wear On Board poster will reach as many destinations around the world as possible.

And each time it arrives at a new place, it will help to spread the word that the races are coming to Sunderland in July next year.

Our fourth and fifth European destinations have been reached and here is the poster in the hands of Sorted PR’s Emma Walker who paid a visit to Aalborg in Denmark as the first stopping point of a Baltic cruise, and Amelia Thomson who sent us this shot from Nice in France.

Our thanks go to Emma and Amelia for helping to spread the word and we are hoping other people will do the same.

Emma said: “It’s great to be able to promote this amazing event at every port we’re visiting on our cruise.”

The Sunderland Echo has just launched the colourful new poster and we want you to promote it all around the world.

In fact, whenever you go on holiday, go on a day out, or visit relations anywhere in the world, we want you to take a copy.

How does the campaign work?

1. Grab a copy of the poster, which can be downloaded at https://drive.google.com/file/d/0BzPSL5DHt6sIQ29NazFxLTNlT1k/view. Keep it safe and take it with you on holiday.

2. When you arrive at your holiday destination, hold your poster up and have your photograph taken with it.

3. Send that picture to us – with the tag ‘Wear On Board’ – so that we can publish it. That way, we can tell the world that Sunderland is right behind the Tall Ships Races 2018.

4. Send it to us either by email to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, send it in a message to the Sunderland Echo Facebook page, or post a copy of the photograph to Chris Cordner, Sunderland Echo, Alexander House, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

Don’t forget to include some information about yourself and contact details, so we can find out more about your visit.

Our campaign lasts right up until the races become reality in Sunderland in July next year.

But the word is out. Let’s spread it far and wide and make sure the world knows that Wear On Board for a fantastic festival of fun!

DESTINATIONS REACHED SO FAR:

DENMARK: Aalborg.

FINLAND: Turku.

FRANCE: Nice.

ITALY: Vatican City.

UK: Silverdale, Cumbria; Arnside, Cumbria.