Talented teens secure leading roles in new production of Legally Blonde: The Musical

A teenage actress has landed her dream role in a forthcoming production of a hit musical.

Laura Roberts is set to play Elle Woods in the Customs House Summer School version of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Robert Wilson Baker, Laura Roberts and James Jobling

The 14-year-old was determined to win the part after hearing the summer school would be taking it on by dressing in pink and listening to the soundtrack on a loop.

Laura, from Cleadon, said: “I am so excited. I literally can’t wait. Legally Blonde has been my favourite musical since I first heard the soundtrack and I love the storyline.”

The show is based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, which has also been big on Broadway and the West End.

Sheridan Smith played Elle in the West End and Lucie Jones will take on the role in a new UK and Ireland tour later this year.

Elle is a sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, by getting a law degree from Harvard University. Her personality is totally out of sync with her classmates, who refuse to take her seriously, but she finds a friend in Emmett Richardson, who gives her advice.

When she eventually realises Warner will never take her back, she sets out to prove herself on her own terms.

Laura will be joined on stage by James Jobling, 15, from Sunderland, who will play Warner and Robert Wilson Baker, 19, from Cullercoats who plays Emmett.

Gareth Hunter, who is directing the Summer School performance, said: “Legally Blonde is a big, bright, fun musical with some really catchy tunes.

“We have got a great production team and visually it is going to be a spectacle, with a live band. Some people might not know the music, but they certainly will by the time they leave the show.”

This year’s cast is the biggest so far, with 39 children and young people, aged between eight and 20, travelling from all over the region to take part.

Gareth said: “They come in and learn the show in two and a bit weeks and then perform, so it is quite intense. The days are long but fun for the kids.”

James said: “My favourite thing about Summer School is the ability to spend three weeks with people you love spending time with and either making or building upon friendships.”

* The Customs House Summer School presents Legally Blonde: The Musical at The Customs House in Mill Dam, South Shields, from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13.

Performances start at 7pm on Friday and 2pm and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are from £10 and available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.