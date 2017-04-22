Talented dog training starting classes in Sunderland

A well-known dog trainer is branching out into Sunderland.

Dave Shaw, aka The Dog Whisperer, has been running training clubs in the region for many years and will now be spreading his wings to Sunderland.

Dave, who has even appeared on Britain’s Got Talent with a team of six dogs, runs Dog-Positive Training in Hartlepool and says he is looking forward to coming to Wearside.

He said: “My plan is to open dog training centres all over the North East so dog owners can get the help and training they need to help their dogs on the right road to being a well-behaved dog and a great family pet.”

The Sunderland sessions will be held in the city’s West Wear Street and are due to start early next month.

From the new club Dave, who has more than three decades in dog training, will be holding one to one sessions so owners can get expert advice on any problems they might be having their their canine companion.

Through his 30 years of working with dogs in obedience, working trials and agility, Dave has helped hundreds of owners in their quest for the perfect pooch.

Dave is also a championship accredited judge for obedience by the Kennel Club and a member of the Kennel Clubs Accreditation Scheme for Instructors in Dog Training and Canine Behaviour.

He has been competing at Crufts for many years and in 1999, with his dog Cher, he won the bitch reserve championships.

Anyone who wants to find out more about Dave’s training sessions can visit dogpositivehartlepool.webs.com, or call or text him on 07877 889329 or email him at dshaw352@gmail.com.