Taking the plunge for children’s charity on Wearside

Wearside waterbabies can take the plunge for a very worthy cause next weekend.

Washington Forge Rotary Club is holding a fundraising swimathon at Washington Leisure Centre on Sunday, July 16.

Bob Twist

Everyone taking part will be able to raise funds for their own favourite cahrity, but the organers wil, take a percentage of the cash for their chosen cause, Type 1 Kidz.

The charity supports children with Type One Diabetes and their families and carers.

Rotary spokesman Bob Twist said he charity’s work was particularly important because support services tended to be geared towards older patients: “Type 1 is quite rare among children,” he said.

“It is usually older people who develop it, so when a family is told their child has Type 1, it can be quite a shock for them.”

Bob has firsthand experience of the charity’s work - Type 1 Kidz has helped with the cost of sophisticated blood sugar testing equipment for a 14-year-old member of his family, who has the condition.

“We have patches we put on his arm - they cost £54 and last a fortnight, so it’s £100 a month,” said Bob.

“Then he has a little machine, no bigger than a computer mouse. He scans that over his arm and it gives him a and it gives him a blood sugar level reading.

“It is much simpler for him to use than the alternative - if he did not have this machine, then he would have to prick his fingers, then go through the motions of testing his blood manually.”

The swimathon will see teams made up of a minimum of four people and a maximum of six swimming in a specially designated lane in the centre pol.

“The most important thing is for the swimmers to get sponsored - we want to raise as much money as we can,” said Bob.

For more information, visit www.washingtonforgerotary.org.uk,email: washingtonforgerotary@hotmail.co.uk or call 07506 645113.