Takeaway badly damaged in fire

A Washington takeaway suffered extensive damage after a fire.

Crews were called to the building on Durham Avenue, in the Donwell area just after 4.30pm on Saturday.

One person was given oxygen after they tried to put the fire out before the brigade arrived, but they did not need to go to hospital.

A faulty cooking range was said to be to blame.

Firefighters from Washington and Birtley used hose reels to put the fire out.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said 70% of the end terraced building was severely damaged.

Smoke also spread to a neighbouring property.