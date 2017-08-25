T-Rex dinosaur aims to be roaring success in Sunderland

A giant model of a dinosaur visits Sunderland next week ahead of a major new exhibition.

The 8ft-high and 17ft-wide recreation of a T-Rex will appear at Asda supermarket, in Leechmere Road, Sunderland, on Wednesday, August 30. between 3pm and 4.30pm.

"Not too close now."

It will then be joined by more than 30 prehistoric pals at Leazes Park, in Newcastle, as part of the Jurassic Kingdom nationwide tour.

The animatronic dinosaurs, including a T-Rex more than 50ft high and a 50m-long Diplodocus, appear from Friday, September 22, to Sunday, October 1.

Aside from the predators themselves, there will be a dinosaur trail, an excavation area and educational marquee.

Naz Kabir, event director at Weli Creative, the organisation behind Jurassic Kingdom, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing Jurassic Kingdom to Newcastle this September, transporting people from the North East back in time to more than 65 million years ago."

Jurassic Kingdom will be open daily from 10am–6pm with last entry is at 5pm.

Tickets are available from www.jurassickingdom.uk with prices starting from £11.50 for adults, £10.50 for concessions, £9.50 for children and £38 for a family ticket.