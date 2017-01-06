Synchronised swimming teen appeals for sponsorship

A synchronised swimmer is making waves in her chosen sport.

Pru Hubbard, 13, has been competing for the past six years after first taking up the sport at the age of five.

Synchronised swimmer Pru Hubbard.

The teenager, from Birch Avenue, Whitburn, swims for Gateshead Synchronised Swimming Club, and also travels to Leeds every weekend to compete for the ASA Regional Beacon Squad with the City of Leeds Synchronised Swimming Club.

But the price of training is taking its toll and now her family are hoping for sponsorship to help cover costs.

Dad Andy Hubbard, 46, said: “We are seeking individual sponsorship for a talented athlete who travels over 450 miles a week to access the specialised synchronised swimming training she needs to progress.

“Pru travels twice a week and every school holiday, at a huge personal cost in both fuel and training fees.

Pru Hubbard in action. Pic by Simon Wright from GBswimstars.

“We are seeking individual sponsorship for Pru to be able to fulfil her dreams and aspirations within the sport.”

Pru, a pupil at Whitburn Church of England Academy, has recently competed in the North of England Multi Regionals Championships where she took home two golds and two bronzes.

She also won three golds in the North of England Championships.

Her training in Leeds is part of the ‘England Talent Beacon’ programme, which helps develop athletes to GB level.

Synchronised swimmer Pru Hubbard in action.

Mr Hubbard added: “Pru is also a regional medallist in figures, solo, duet and combination team.

“She is now aiming to make the England Talent Age Group Squad of the ASA and represent her country at international competitions.

“Any sponsorship, however small, for Pru would make a huge difference to a local athlete reaching her goals.”

The family are also hoping that a car hire company could do weekend deals for them to reduce the weekly mileage.

If you can help, please visit: www.gofundme.com/pruhubbard or email: thehubbards22@gmail.com