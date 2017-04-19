Swimming star Matt Wylie receives MBE at Buckingham Palace

Sunderland swimming star Matt Wylie received royal approval today when he travelled to Buckingham Palace to officially receive his MBE.

The 20-year-old, from Washington, was awarded the MBE in the New Year’s Honours list. in recognition of his services to swimming.

It came at the end of an amazing 2016 for Matt, who claimed gold in an historic victory in the S9 50m Freestyle on day six of the Paralympics in Rio.

The victory by the City of Sunderland swimmer, who has cerebral palsy, saw him become the first British Paralympic medallist in the men’s S9 50m Freestyle since the modern classification system was introduced in 1992.

In the same season he also became European and British Champion in the same event.

After receiving his MBE from the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, Matt later tweeted: "Incredibly proud to receive this honour today from Prince William at Buckingham Palace."