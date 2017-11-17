Suspected arson attack on cash machine at Sunderland supermarket

Police have launched an investigation after a suspected arson attack on cash machine at a Sunderland supermarket.

At just after 1.30am today, a gas canister was thrown at a machine in the car park of the Lidl store, formerly the site of the Prospect, just off Durham Road, in an attempt to set it on fire.

Some damage was caused to the machine but nothing was taken and no-one was hurt.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of attempted arson on a cash machine in Sunderland.

"It happened at 1.35am, the early hours of Friday, November 17, at a ATM at the Lidl store on Durham Road.

"Offenders threw a gas canister at the machine in the public car park and attempted to set it alight. Some damage was caused to the machine but nothing was stolen."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 56 of 17/11/17, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.