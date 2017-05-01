Super slimmer achieves a whole set of new targets

A woman who dropped from a size 26 to a size 12 has now achieved a string of major targets.

Sophie Hardy, 26, who hails from Shotton Colliery, first hit the headlines last year when she was selected from more than 500 applicants by Weight Watchers to become the UK’s first Official Eating Officer.

New-look Sophie is all smiles.

Her success story has continued into 2017 and she has now reachjed her goal weight.

Also, she revealed she has recently been on an all-inclusive holiday where, for the first time ever, she felt comfortable enough to wear a bikini.

She said: “It was the first time I’ve ever had the confidence to wear a bikini on holiday.

“Before Weight Watchers I would always hide away using kaftans or full bathing suits. I just felt like I had no reason to hide any more – I’m by no means perfect, but I’m so proud of my achievements.”

Before Weight Watchers I would always hide away using kaftans or full bathing suits. I just felt like I had no reason to hide any more – I’m by no means perfect, but I’m so proud of my achievements. Sophie Hardy

She also bought her first piece of size 12 clothing and said: “I’ve loved my time as Official Eating Officer.

“I think eating out is such a huge part of my life and so important for many others who are following Weight Watchers.

“It’s great to highlight that eating out is definitely not off limits with Weight Watchers and adopting a sensible approach to eating out means you can have anything you like without the guilt.

“Having the privilege of being the Official Eating Officer has actually changed my life. I know it’s a bit of a cliché thing to say, but since the announcement, I’ve gained a new audience of followers on social media, who have given me the added motivation to reach my goal weight. It’s so nice to know that my experiences are helping other members across the country and I’ll continue to do that throughout my journey.”

Sophie’s one thing she would tell people about Weight Watchers who are considering losing weight is: “Do it! Take that first step and don’t be afraid to take the plunge and join your local meeting.”

In her role as the Official Eating Officer, Sophie dined out twice a week for five weeks, totalling 10 restaurants across the nation.

She was able to lose 4.5lbs and learned that it was as simple as plucking up the courage to make smart food choices while dining out instead of just sticking to what she knew.