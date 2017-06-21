Sunderland youngsters wow the crowds with Lion King show

Sunderland youngsters wowed the crowds when they took to the stage to perform their production of The Lion King.

Following on from their success at ‘City Sings,’ children from Castletown Primary School took to the stage once again to present their end of term production.

The school choir sang, danced and acted their way through the show, performing for the rest of the school on Tuesday and for parents on Wednesday and Thursday.

Eighty children, aged six to 11, were involved, with pupils from Years five and six taking on the lead roles.

Headteacher Joan Lumsdon said: “Yet again this production showcases what can be achieved when the whole school community comes together.

“Teachers, support staff, parents, grandparents, governors and friends from the village have all been involved making costumes, painting scenery, choreographing scenes and working backstage.

“The efforts of all involved have been tremendous.”