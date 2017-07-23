Sunderland youngster gets the inside knowledge from Red Arrows display team pilot

A Sunderland youngster got to meet the Red Arrows’ squadron leader as the display team proved to be a crowd-pleaser again Sunderland International Airshow.

The RAF’s acrobatic display team thundered overhead at speeds of over 500mph on all three days of the airshow before performing a series of exciting moves in front of thousands of people who braved the weather.

The Red Arrows at Sunderland Air Show 2017

Among the most excited to see the Red Arrows was six-year-old Hermione Thompson, from Millfield in Sunderland.

Hermione, who wore her replica Red Arrows jumpsuit she got for Christmas, said: “I love them because every year we come to the airshow.

“It is my favourite plane that I always want to see.”

Her mum Saacha Thompson said Hermione has been a big fan of the Red Arows since she was about two.

Sunderland Air Show 2017 (Saturday) The Red Arrows

“She just loves the noise and the colours,” said Saacha.

Squadron Leader Mike Ling tole the Echo: “We love the airshow, the bay here is great, almost like an amphitheatre, with thousands of people.

“The arrows are always very popular with the crowd who are always brilliant.“The British public love a bit of red, white and blue and the best of the RAF.

“The support for the armed forces in Sunderland and across the whole North East is great and we really appreciate that.”