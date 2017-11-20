Sunderland Yacht Club stalwart to be handed honour by Princess Anne

A volunteer is to be honoured by royalty with a prestigious award for his dedication to Sunderland Yacht Club.

William “Billy” Maughan is to be presented with an Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Community Award - Youth, for individuals under 25.

The awards comes after he was deemed to be the driving force behind the resurgence of dinghy sailing at the club.

William was put forward for the award by club commodore Dave Wheldon.

It will be presented by Princess Anne, president of the RYA, at a ceremony to be held at One Great George Street, Westminster, on Friday (NOV 24).

The RYA Volunteer Awards recognise the outstanding contribution of sailors nominated by their clubs or associations in appreciation of their commitment and services to the sport.

William, who regularly wins events in high-performance dinghies, began helping with club training in his late teens, becoming a dinghy instructor and helping young sailors into racing.

He went on to join the club’s Sailing Committee and encouraged people to return to the club by contacting them personally, organising a successful frostbite racing series and working hard to increase club activity through regattas, coaching and accompanying young sailors to traveller series events.

The club recognised him last year with its own highest award, the Committee Trophy.

Having grown up living in Seaburn and sailing at Sunderland Yacht Club, William wanted to develop and expand dinghy sailing at the club to help make it vibrant again for the future.

“When I was young I just got so much out of sailing at Sunderland Yacht Club,” he said.

“I’ve managed to teach quite a lot of the younger members which I really enjoy and we’ve made it a bit more of a successful place for dinghy sailing. It’s been great to be involved with it all.”

Now 23, William works away from home for Rolls Royce but returns to help out at Sunderland Yacht Club whenever he can, passing on his love of the sport to the next generation.

He added: “I didn’t know I was nominated for an RYA Award until got the letter through saying I’d won.

“I was over the moon and I’m looking forward to the trip to London.”

More than 50 volunteers from across the country will be honoured in this year’s RYA Volunteer Awards.

Royal Yachting Association chief executive Sarah Treseder said volunteers like William were “creating a lasting legacy” without which the sport would be “immeasurably poorer”.

“The generosity and dedication of this year’s RYA Volunteer Award winners is simply astounding,” she said.

