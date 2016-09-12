Sunderland X Factor pair who got engaged on TV say they have plans to make it big in music industry

Wearside X Factor hopefuls He Knows She Knows insist they are serious about making it big in the music industry - despite one half of the duo proposing marriage in front of stunned judges during their audition.

Silvar Laidlow stunned partner Sharna Bowman as well as supremos Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger on Saturday when he got down on one knee to pop the question.

Silvar Laidlow proposes to girlfriend Sharna Bowman during their X Factor audition. Picture courtesy of ITV.

The pair, who both work at Illusions nightclub in Holmeside in Sunderland, had sufficiently impressed the panel with their rendition of Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself to be put through to the boot camp round of the ITV show.

A delighted Sharna said yes to the question, which brought the judges to tears.

Both Silvar and Sharna, who live in Hendon, are now coming to terms with their new found fame while also trying to remain focused on achieving success.

“The reaction from Sunderland and Newcastle areas has been very supportive, said Silvar, 29, who is a mic host at the nightspot and admits he is a rapper rather than singer.

“People are focusing on the proposal in the audition, but we were there for the music because we want to start some form of career out of it.” Sharna Bowman

“Our performance has already got half a million views on Youtube and it’s going up all the time.

“Sharna’s dad Shaun is a doorman so I made sure I got his blessing before I event went out with her and I told him that I was going to propose too.

“We’re very serious about the music though.”

Sharna, 25, said: “It’s all very surreal.

He Knows She Knows perform Justin Bieber track Love Yourself as part of their X Factor audition.

“We went out for the first time since the show went out in Sunderland and to be honest we got mobbed.

“We went to the Metro Centre for a meal but ended up having to take it home because of all the people coming up to us.”

The couple have only been an item for six months but say they have their sights firmly on becoming an established chart act.

“I was working at a car dealership selling cars not long ago, but I wasn’t happy at all,” added Sharna, who performs as a dancer and singer at Illusions.

“I wasn’t feeling fulfilled as a person.

“When I tried out for the X Factor back in 2008 I was told that I didn’t look like a star, but I’ve actually lost 6st quite recently.

“People are focusing on the proposal in the audition, but we were there for the music because we want to start some form of career out of it.

“We’ve got a wedding to plan and pay for after all!”

He Knows She Knows are set to appear again on the X Factor’s boot camp round in the coming weeks.

The duo’s song Right Now can been viewed on YouTube.