Sunderland woman’s dream to run her own car workshop comes true

Self-confessed petrol head Luciana Parker-Jones is all revved up for a successful career after launching her own vehicle repair business in Sunderland.

Luciana launched her new venture after completing a motor vehicle body repair and paint refinishing course at Gateshead College.

Based in Roker, Luciana the Lady Painter offers a wide range of car refurbishment services, from repairs to minor dents and scratches to a full body respray and polish.

The 22-year-old has followed in the footsteps of father Steve Jones, a former car paint and respray specialist, and is now busy building a client base of domestic and trade customers. She is already in talks with a car dealership to offer vehicle repair services to its customers.

Luciana, who is originally from Spain, also hopes her entrance into the industry will encourage more women to forge careers in the automotive fast lane.

She says: “I’ve always been interested in cars since my dad showed me what he did for a living. As soon as I fell in love with cars, I knew I’d end up running my own automotive business.

“I worked in a vehicle body shop while I studied at Gateshead College and then operated as a self-employed tradesperson carrying out work for local garages. As interest grew and I started to win more work, it was a natural step to start my own business.”

Luciana completed a Level 3 Motor Vehicle Body Repair and Paint Refinishing course at the college’s Skills Academy for Automotive, Engineering, Manufacturing and Logistics, where she acquired a wide range of technical and academic skills.

Automotive tutor Katy Malia said: “Entrepreneurial thinking is embedded in all of our learning programmes so that students are equipped with the skills and aptitudes required to run their own business.

“Luciana has shown that women can have a successful career in the automotive sector and we need more females in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related industries so that companies can plug vital skills gaps.”

Katy is leading a college initiative to encourage more young women to forge careers in these industries. Recently the college hosted a two-day event, GirlsTech, which brought professionals from across Europe to the region to share ideas.